The eyes of the world may have been on London, but for the Stafford family, the celebrations were all happening in Rother Valley.

On the first day, we enjoyed a wonderful community garden party in Firbeck and a day of fun for all the family at Anston Cricket Club.

Dinnington’s event, co-organised by the rugby club and Dinnington St John’s Town Council, provided food, drink, and music all day. The lighting of the beacon was the cherry on a fantastic first day.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley.

The second day of celebrations started in Thorpe Salvin, where I was honoured to do a reading at the church service at St Peter’s.

Next, it was onto Maltby, and a fantastic party in Coronation Park.

The busiest day covered Brookhouse, Aston, Thurcroft and Wales.

In Brookhouse, I was honoured to have been asked to judge the cake-baking competition at a resident’s association event.

In Thurcroft, the Thurcroft Big Local had organised fairground rides and stalls.

I visited Aston-Cum-Aughton History Group which had a fascinating exhibition of Royal memorabilia on display.

Then to Kiveton Park, where I was asked to don my judging hat once again, this time for a children’s art competition.

I rounded off this bumper day by visiting a street party in Aston, organised by the residents of Roberts Grove.

The final day of celebrations really went out with a bang. Todwick Parish Council hosted a splendid event with local singer Laura Magann and a crown making competition for children.

In Hellaby, I was proud to be able to place the tree dedication plaque for the Platinum Jubilee tree.

It was a privilege to be in Letwell for my final event, where I had the honour of unveiling the Jubilee tree.

I have never been prouder to represent you all and to be a part of this wonderful community of talented, hard-working, and dedicated people.

I hope that one day Her Majesty will do us the great honour of visiting us in Rother Valley.

God save the Queen!