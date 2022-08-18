I ask myself the same question every day - what changed? Why did the people of Rother Valley choose me, a Conservative, to represent them this time?

This question helps remind me what I’m in Parliament to do, because the answer is that people were fed up with not being heard, of being taken for granted, and not sharing in the growth of our country.

The 2019 Conservative election manifesto promised to reverse this and deliver for people in seats like mine. That should be our driving mission in everything we do.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford

As a Member of Parliament, I am in a very privileged position where I am asked to make decisions on behalf of my constituents on a daily basis.

One of the biggest such decisions is shared between all Conservative Party members this month - who do we want to lead our party and be the next Prime Minister of our country?

I have decided to support Liz Truss. I reached this conclusion by referring back to the answer to my first question - which candidate would deliver best for my constituents?

The issue at the top of their minds now - as it is for people around the country - is the rising cost of living.

Costs are going up across the board - fuel, food, bills. These are all essential things and people are struggling to make ends meet. Soon, many people will have to choose between the three.

On top of this, we are facing the highest tax burden in 70 years, and currently the plan is to hike taxes even further; putting more and more pressure on the pockets of hard-working families.

We need fresh thinking. Economic and Treasury orthodoxy, though it cannot be fully blamed for the cost of living crisis which is being driven largely by global factors, will not do enough to get us out of this situation.

We need to take urgent action to help people now - this means tax cuts. Liz Truss’s plan to call an emergency budget to reverse the National Insurance rise, call a temporary moratorium on green energy levies, and put a stop to the planned corporation tax hike is exactly what we need.

She plans to put money back in the pockets of households up and down the country in time for winter, when the cost of living will only pinch harder.

This proves that when Liz says she is on the side of my hard-working constituents, she is telling the truth.

Liz is clear that this is not just a short term fix either. We need bold and ambitious thinking to reform our economy and put it on a growth setting for the long term.

This is the only way that we will protect ourselves from future cost of living crises. Growth precipitates everything we do - we can’t make lives better for the people of Rother Valley, Yorkshire, or the UK without it.

But to boost our lethargic growth rates we need radical action to reform and lower the tax burden and make the UK attractive to business investment.

This is exactly what Liz has promised. And we can trust Liz to deliver on her promises.

She has unrivalled experience, having delivered across multiple government departments. She gets things done.