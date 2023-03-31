Alexander Stafford Column: I am proud to have joined the campaign in fight for funding
When Rother Valley residents voted Conservative for the first time ever in 2019, they placed their trust in me and my commitment to bring Government investment to Rother Valley, for the first time in almost half a century.
In round one of the Levelling Up Fund (LUF), I was delighted to secure £5.5 million funding for skills and careers projects, as well as £5.5 million for parks.
But it is regenerating the high streets in former colliery towns about which I am most passionate.
Dinnington high street is blighted by empty units, a burnt-out building and suffers from lack of footfall. There is a wealth of fantastic, independent shops, like a Haberdashery and fabric shop, women’s clothes shops, and a raft of fantastic places to get coffee and something to eat.
But people don’t know they are there, because they visit Tesco but don’t venture onto the high street.
When the LUF was announced, I made an impassioned case to Rotherham Council to place a bid to overhaul Dinnington high street.
Initially, they didn’t want to place a bid at all for the town, and once this battle was won and they agreed, it quickly became apparent that they had no shovel ready plans in an area I feel that they had neglected for too long.
Because of this, Dinnington’s bids in both round one and two of the fund were unsuccessful, but I wasn’t prepared to leave this task to Rotherham Council.
I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have.
I was delighted when it was announced at the budget that this work had paid off. Dinnington’s high street project will receive the full £12 million funding, but not from the Levelling Up Fund, as those bids were not strong enough; instead, the Government has funded Dinnington’s regeneration through the new Capital Regeneration Fund.
This amazing victory is thanks to the hard work over many years of the community, councillors and businesses.
I am proud to have joined the campaign over the last three years, raising the issue more than 40 times in parliament, organising over 2,000 signatures on a petition and holding the local council to account.
Together, we can get a better deal from Rotherham Council for our former colliery towns, and Dinnington is just the start.
