News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
9 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
22 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison

Alexander Stafford Column: I am proud to have joined the campaign in fight for funding

When Rother Valley residents voted Conservative for the first time ever in 2019, they placed their trust in me and my commitment to bring Government investment to Rother Valley, for the first time in almost half a century.

By Alexander Stafford
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

In round one of the Levelling Up Fund (LUF), I was delighted to secure £5.5 million funding for skills and careers projects, as well as £5.5 million for parks.

But it is regenerating the high streets in former colliery towns about which I am most passionate.

Dinnington high street is blighted by empty units, a burnt-out building and suffers from lack of footfall. There is a wealth of fantastic, independent shops, like a Haberdashery and fabric shop, women’s clothes shops, and a raft of fantastic places to get coffee and something to eat.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV
Most Popular

But people don’t know they are there, because they visit Tesco but don’t venture onto the high street.

When the LUF was announced, I made an impassioned case to Rotherham Council to place a bid to overhaul Dinnington high street.

Initially, they didn’t want to place a bid at all for the town, and once this battle was won and they agreed, it quickly became apparent that they had no shovel ready plans in an area I feel that they had neglected for too long.

Because of this, Dinnington’s bids in both round one and two of the fund were unsuccessful, but I wasn’t prepared to leave this task to Rotherham Council.

‘I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have’, says Alexander Stafford.
‘I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have’, says Alexander Stafford.
‘I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have’, says Alexander Stafford.

I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have.

I was delighted when it was announced at the budget that this work had paid off. Dinnington’s high street project will receive the full £12 million funding, but not from the Levelling Up Fund, as those bids were not strong enough; instead, the Government has funded Dinnington’s regeneration through the new Capital Regeneration Fund.

This amazing victory is thanks to the hard work over many years of the community, councillors and businesses.

I am proud to have joined the campaign over the last three years, raising the issue more than 40 times in parliament, organising over 2,000 signatures on a petition and holding the local council to account.

Together, we can get a better deal from Rotherham Council for our former colliery towns, and Dinnington is just the start.

For more stories from our website click here

DinningtonLevelling Up FundRother ValleyRotherham CouncilPrime MinisterGovernmentTesco