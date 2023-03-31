In round one of the Levelling Up Fund (LUF), I was delighted to secure £5.5 million funding for skills and careers projects, as well as £5.5 million for parks.

But it is regenerating the high streets in former colliery towns about which I am most passionate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dinnington high street is blighted by empty units, a burnt-out building and suffers from lack of footfall. There is a wealth of fantastic, independent shops, like a Haberdashery and fabric shop, women’s clothes shops, and a raft of fantastic places to get coffee and something to eat.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

But people don’t know they are there, because they visit Tesco but don’t venture onto the high street.

When the LUF was announced, I made an impassioned case to Rotherham Council to place a bid to overhaul Dinnington high street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, they didn’t want to place a bid at all for the town, and once this battle was won and they agreed, it quickly became apparent that they had no shovel ready plans in an area I feel that they had neglected for too long.

Because of this, Dinnington’s bids in both round one and two of the fund were unsuccessful, but I wasn’t prepared to leave this task to Rotherham Council.

‘I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have’, says Alexander Stafford.

I lobbied ministers, including the Prime Minister (who I even invited to visit Dinnington), the Chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary to re-assess the Dinnington project and recognise the transformative impact it could have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I was delighted when it was announced at the budget that this work had paid off. Dinnington’s high street project will receive the full £12 million funding, but not from the Levelling Up Fund, as those bids were not strong enough; instead, the Government has funded Dinnington’s regeneration through the new Capital Regeneration Fund.

This amazing victory is thanks to the hard work over many years of the community, councillors and businesses.

I am proud to have joined the campaign over the last three years, raising the issue more than 40 times in parliament, organising over 2,000 signatures on a petition and holding the local council to account.

Together, we can get a better deal from Rotherham Council for our former colliery towns, and Dinnington is just the start.

Advertisement

Advertisement