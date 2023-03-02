Fourteen-year-old Josh died while walking down Laughton Common Road on his way home from Thurcroft. Then, a 26-year-old father tragically died on Swinston Hill between Dinnington and Woodsetts.

Neither road has a footpath for the whole stretch and both roads are governed by the national speed limit, allowing cars to legally travel up to 60mph.

We hear a lot about the importance of promoting active travel, encouraging people to walk and cycle, with both Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority espousing the benefits to our health and our environment.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

But the reality is that the infrastructure to facilitate this does not exist in Rother Valley.

Laughton Common to Thurcroft is an increasingly popular walking route and links two major villages within the same parish, yet it is not possible to safely walk the route.

Further afield, a footpath stretches from Doncaster to Rotherham, allowing people to safely traverse the route through Hooton Roberts and Thrybergh, alongside a major road which has varied speed limits between 30-50mph.

This shows Rotherham Council has the wherewithal to make road safety a reality, but they are not prepared to liaise with the local community to execute them in Rother Valley in locations where they are desperately needed.

‘Our communities have the will and power to make these big changes happen, and I have called in Parliament for them to be given the necessary powers to make them a reality,’ says Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford.

The local community and parish councils need the authority to demand road safety measures be implemented.

Too often, Rotherham approaches this issue from a ‘top-down’ perspective, and that is not working.

In Laughton Common, the local community has rallied around Josh’s family in the wake of his tragic death and amassed a huge number of signatures on a petition.

I am proud to be backing their campaign and taking it to Parliament, presenting our request for greater road safety measures on Laughton Common Road and improvements to the bridge.

Our roads need to be safer, and if higher tiers of local Government are serious about prioritising active travel, then they need to look beyond underutilised cycle lanes in the hilly Rotherham suburbs.

There are projects of this nature in Rother Valley crying out for investment – like footpaths and cycle paths in Woodall and Woodsetts – if only RMBC and SYMCA would open their eyes.

To sign my petition, please visit https://www.alexanderstafford.org.uk/form/laughton-common-road-safety-peti