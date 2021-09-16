Alexander Stafford Column: Exciting to witness the region flourish as freedom returned

The past few months saw an end to coronavirus restrictions, with the hospitality and entertainment sectors re-opening and the public mixing once again. It has been exciting to witness Rother Valley flourish as a result of our regained freedoms, with local businesses busy and thriving and residents keen to make up for lost time. After all of our community’s sacrifices over the past year and a half, it feels very well deserved indeed.

I have been keen to engage with as many constituents as possible now that we can interact face to face once more. In addition to my regular constituency office surgeries in Dinnington, I have been holding street surgeries across Rother Valley, from Letwell to Sitwell, North Anston to Hellaby, Laughton Common to Todwick, and Wickersley to Harthill. These street surgeries have been a huge success, allowing a great number of people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with me without needing an appointment.

I have really enjoyed being out on the streets of our towns and villages meeting my constituents and discussing crucial bread-and-butter issues. Recently, residents have been most concerned about improving road safety; pressuring Rotherham Council to be more responsive to the needs of our constituency; ensuring responsible planning and development; and securing regular and reliable bus services between our towns and villages, and to Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley, and Worksop.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

It is important to me that I am always available and accessible to my constituents. I believe being highly visible in public spaces allows as many people as possible to speak to me, and accordingly I have spoken to hundreds of constituents since I began my street surgeries.

Parliament is now sitting once again, however I shall be continuing my street surgeries alongside all the traditional channels of local engagement. As always, I am here for all of Rother Valley on any issue, so please do write to me with ideas or suggestions for our area. I can be contacted on [email protected] and 01909 494952. I look forward to hearing from you to discuss our wonderful communities!