We all recall the long, difficult winter that we faced during the very worst of the coronavirus crisis and the slight respite offered by the festive season.

I am pleased to say that, a year on, our community and our country have come through the worst of the pandemic thanks to our world-leading vaccine rollout and our subsequent efficient booster jab and flu jab programmes.

Residents of Rother Valley stuck together when it really mattered, in the knowledge that by obeying Government health regulations, things would get better and normality would return.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley.

Finally, we can gather together once more and so it is with great joy and enthusiasm that we mark each festival and occasion this autumn and winter: Hallowe’en in our villages, the many Bonfire Night firework displays, the solemn Remembrance Day parades throughout our area, and – of course – Christmas and the new year.

For my part, I am looking forward to all the small things that make Christmas in our constituency and as your Member of Parliament so special.

These include seeing the houses festooned with twinkling, coloured lights; looking through schoolchildren’s entries to my local Christmas card competition; Father Christmas’s appearances in our towns and villages throughout December; Christmas church services and carols; and the Rother Valley Lions sleigh ride, to name but a few.

There is no doubt 2021 has been a challenging year, but it has also been a year of great hope and progress.

This Christmas, I urge my constituents to take stock of how far we have come but also to use the return to normality to make the most of what we do have this Yuletide – our families, our friends, our Christmas lunches, our warm homes, our health, and each other’s company.

As we enter 2022, I shall be working as hard as ever to ensure that Rother Valley is transformed by the levelling up agenda.

2022 marks the beginning of a fresh start, and I am excited to hear from residents on [email protected] with ideas and concerns.

In the meantime, a very merry Christmas and wonderful new year.

