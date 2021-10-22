Alexander Stafford Column: Community will have power to shape this area’s future development

I have been working actively with the Town Council and Land Trust as they have taken the bull by the horns and thrown their efforts into the regeneration plans, recognising that local leaders are needed to spearhead the initiative and put forward the vision and plans that would attract funding and investment.

If Rotherham Council was not going to lead the regeneration of the town, then others would.

For too long, Rother Valley has looked at Rotherham town centre and the cycle of investment and regeneration projects in the retail centre and transport infrastructure and felt left behind and forgotten.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

The Dinnington regeneration plans show how we can change this.

The Dinnington Neighbourhood Plan, which was passed in a referendum in May, gives the community direct power to develop a vision for the future and shape the development and growth of the local area.

As the Neighbourhood Plan was in place, core components of it were used as the foundation of the Levelling Up Fund bid for the town’s high street, following a parliamentary petition campaign led by me, which fought Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s hesitancy to submit a bid.Later this year, the Levelling Up White Paper will be introduced by the Government, which will articulate further how bold new policy interventions will improve opportunity and boost livelihoods across the country as we recover from the pandemic.I want all of Rother Valley to benefit. For too long, small towns and villages in the North have been ignored, as local leaders have concentrated their efforts on the larger urban areas and cities and headline grabbing infrastructure projects.

This imbalance must be addressed. A child growing up in Aston or Dinnington must be able to access the same work and education opportunities as a child growing up in the centre of Sheffield or Rotherham.Rotherham Council should be at the heart of delivery of the ambitious levelling up programme to improve opportunities, but they must change their priorities and focus on putting in place a vision for the whole of the Borough not just the town centre.

Members of the community have a key role to play, says the Rother Valley MP.

This includes changing their ways of working and having a more encompassing and equal relationship with the parish councils and local communities that they serve.

Would you like to write your own online column for the Worksop Guardian?

If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic.