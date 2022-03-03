I have heard loud and clear the repeated calls for change from my constituents in Rother Valley and from residents across South Yorkshire with regard to the terrible bus network in our region. It is clear that enough is enough.

Firstly, Transport for South Yorkshire must set standardised, affordable bus fares across the county, to apply to all services and routes regardless of the private operator.

This means that a ticket or pass can be used on any bus anywhere in the county.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

Additionally, the transport body must subsidise more affordable fares for eligible pensioners, children, and disabled people.

Furthermore, Transport for South Yorkshire must centrally plan and control all routes, timetables, and funding, and all services must operate under Transport for South Yorkshire livery and branding, as is the case in London.

Secondly, Transport for South Yorkshire must deliver more frequent bus services – one an hour is simply not good enough – and many more routes, with a mixture of routes which link up every town and village in our region, and then also super-fast direct routes between larger towns and cities.

The transport body must pay for bus services at times and in areas where no commercial bus services are provided, or should make the awarding of certain lucrative franchises contingent on the provision of these universal service obligation routes by private companies.

Thirdly, there must be clear performance targets and benchmarks to guarantee reliable service, with the option for the franchise to be removed from the underperforming private company if necessary.

In line with this, there must be an easily accessible central complaints procedure for passengers with the right to an official response.

Moreover, Transport for South Yorkshire must invest in the region’s physical and digital bus infrastructure, making bus travel easier and smarter.

This will take the form of a clear network map and bus numbering system, a revamp of physical facilities, a first-class mobile app, electronic bus boards at every stop, and tap in and tap out contactless fare technology.

Finally, Transport for South Yorkshire must be in charge of a bold and ambitious regional transport strategy for the decades ahead.

There is no reason why South Yorkshire cannot have one of the most exciting and efficient integrated transport systems in the whole country.

Indeed, I have had very positive conversations with First Bus about my campaign.

However, the power to create Transport for South Yorkshire lies with South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, so I therefore call on the mayor to work with me to establish Transport for South Yorkshire and I stand ready to begin discussions with him on this.

To find out more about my campaign to establish Transport for South Yorkshire, please contact me on [email protected]