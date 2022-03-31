The display of solidarity in our towns and villages in support of the Ukrainian people is the very best of mankind and restores one’s faith in our world. It is these acts of kindness and love that prove wanton aggression will never win. We will never forget the awful scenes, especially of violence against children, and we shall bring all the perpetrators to justice.

Rother Valley’s kindness towards Ukraine is particularly striking to me because of my personal family links to the country. My grandfather was Ukrainian and was sent to a gulag prisoner camp by the Russians, before settling in Britain. Interestingly, many readers will be aware that there is a large Ukrainian community in South Yorkshire, which I am delighted about! It seems to me that the history experienced by my grandfather is repeating itself: not only the naked and unprovoked Russian aggression, but also the immense generosity shown to Ukrainians like him by the British people.

I recently opened my office in Dinnington to donations for Ukraine, but I am also delighted to see other great work across Rother Valley. The famous British generosity I referenced earlier can be seen in local churches who are collecting items to be sent to those in need in Ukraine, with collections having taken place in St John the Baptist Church in Wales, St Peter’s Church in Thorpe Salvin, and All Hallows’ Church in Harthill, not to mention many other groups and organisations in our area.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

The invasion of Ukraine may be a matter very close to my heart because of my heritage, but it is affirming to see that it is also close to the hearts of everyone in Rother Valley for reasons of humanity. This is what makes our area special, and I thank each and every one of you for your contributions. Let us keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts and in our hearts, and please do contact me at [email protected] if you want to support Ukraine or to discuss any other issue.