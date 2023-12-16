Column: We must demand swifter action to protect victims of child abuse crimes

​The police watchdog, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, has just brought out a new report highlighting weaknesses in policing on tackling child abuse crimes, writes Coun Jo White, Bassetlaw District Council deputy leader and Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw.

​We know from the Rotherham scandal how a blind eye has previously been turned to child abuse by those in authority, but the lessons should have been learnt by now.

I know from my past work that those abused as children have been reluctant to come forward, often having been not believed before.

I also feel that there are far more victims of child abuse in Bassetlaw than people realise.

One such case, highlighted in the national child abuse enquiry when it was held in Nottinghamshire, has still not been paid out any compensation by Nottinghamshire County Council.

How can this be possible?

The council has accepted its guilt, apologised in public, yet has dragged its’ heels for years in sorting this out. I am stunned.

Across the country, the recommendations of the national enquiry remain untouched, while child abusers continue to get away with their horrendous crimes.

Politicians these days seem to have a soundbite for everything and rush to speak on a plethora of television channels at the slightest opportunity.

Well, where are their voices in seeing through the good work of this enquiry, which gave those child victims their voice, and where is the compensation for a life blighted because of abuse whilst under the guardianship of Nottinghamshire County Council?

All decent people will, I know, join me, as we approach Christmas, in demanding that we do better, from police to social services, government at Westminster and County Hall.

And it is time that every child victim is paid out for a lifetime of suffering because the system let them down.

Sometimes politicians may hide away from things that are difficult to deal with. We need better than that. Every child needs protecting and every abuser needs prosecuting.