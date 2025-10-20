Column: The NHS App – making a difference to accessing healthcare

By Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October, many of our GP Practices will be hosting Digital Health Support hubs as part of the national ‘Get online Week’ campaign.

The Digital Health Support Hubs are events where specially trained Digital Health Champions spend time with patients to learn more about the NHS App.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we all know, mobile phones have quickly become an essential part of modern life. No longer just a way of receiving telephone calls or text messages, we can manage our bank accounts, order bus tickets or even watch TV through an app on our mobile phone.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

The NHS is no different through the development of the NHS App. From ordering repeat prescriptions, managing GP appointments, accessing health records or viewing hospital letters, the NHS App is making managing personal health care easier.

Here in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, we use the NHS App as our main ‘gateway’ to access health and social care.

Over 61% of eligible residents have downloaded the App, making Nottingham & Nottinghamshire one of the top 20% regions within England. And since January 2025, practices have processed over 1 million online repeat prescription requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the NHS App can give our patients more choice in ways to contact surgeries. It can free up time and resources for patients who feel more comfortable using the telephone or visiting their surgery in person.

For the Practice, it can enable quicker triaging of enquiries and free up time for GPs as well as Practice teams.

However, it’s important that the benefits of the internet and digital technologies are available to everyone, particularly when accessing health and care services in our communities.

We want to ensure that no-one is left at a disadvantage, particularly when it comes to managing our health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where the Digital Support Hubs, Digital Health Champions and our specially trained Digital Inclusion Coordinators make a difference. Working across nearly a quarter of our local GP Practices, our Digital Inclusion Coordinators provide support, advice, and guidance on the NHS App.

As well as helping residents to download the NHS App and learn more about its functions, the Digital Inclusion Coordinators help residents feel more confident in using technology in general.

Your GP Practice will let know you if they are hosting a Digital Health Support Hub this October. Or you can visit our website to learn more about the NHS App in Nottingham. www.digitalnotts.nhs.uk/nhs-app