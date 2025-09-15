Column: Putting healthy food on the table

Example of a Fruit & Veg box.

At Bassetlaw Foodbank we believe that everyone should have access to healthy, nutritious food. That’s why in 2021 we started our subsidised Fruit & Veg Box scheme. The project, designed to support those at risk of food insecurity into a more stable situation, has now benefitted hundreds of households across Bassetlaw. “It’s a joy to receive the box fortnightly.” – previous household on the scheme.

So, what exactly is the project? Households on means tested benefits receive a fortnightly box of fresh, seasonal, locally produced fruit and vegetables. The produce in each box retails at £16.50, but with a discount from our generous supplier, Priory Fruit Shop, we receive them for £13. We apply for funding to subsidise the boxes, meaning that service users pay just £5 per box. Households receive a box of great quality produce every fortnight and can be on the scheme for up to six months, and many request to go on the waitlist when their time on the scheme has come to an end. We have a dedicated team of volunteers who deliver the boxes on Wednesdays and Thursday each week.

“Thank you I look forward to receiving the wonderful fruit and vegetables.” – current scheme user.

When we surveyed those that had come to the end of their 6 months on the scheme we found that:

50 per cent noted that it helped with budgeting

100 per cent saw a financial benefit from the scheme

75 per cent said that they had better access healthy food

50 per cent expressed that it introduced their family to try new foods

This project was created to increase access to healthy food, and it has done just that, but also had many other positive outcomes for families across the district!

“We have really appreciated the boxes and they helped us with money.” – previous service user.

We’re now in the fifth year of running the scheme, and its success wouldn’t have been possible without our volunteer drivers, who show up each week to make sure that people receive their boxes. We have also been fortunate to have received funding over the years allowing our continue offering the boxes at a subsidised price from:

Muslim Charity (a current sponsor of scheme), Bassetlaw District Council (another current sponsor), Lidl via Neighbourly, JN Derbyshire, Thomas Farr Charity, Notts Community Foundation (now Forever Notts), The RTC Fund, Cash for Kids, Nottinghamshire County Council (the first sponsor of the scheme, allowing us to pilot the project in 2021!).