Column: It’s great to be able to honour Armed Forces personnel in our county

​It gives me immense pleasure to be attending the second Nottinghamshire County Council Forces Community Awards for 2024 on Thursday evening, writes Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

​The showpiece event, more commonly known as the Boots and Beret Awards, was launched last year to showcase the tireless work individuals, organisations and businesses do to support servicemen and women in Nottinghamshire.

There was a fantastic turnout 12 months ago, with more 140 people taking time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the tremendous work which happens throughout our county in support of our Armed Forces community.

Therefore, I am absolutely delighted that this year’s ceremony, which takes place at Goosedale, near Papplewick, will be even bigger and better with awards spanning eight categories.

This year’s awards include Legacy (Inspiration) Award, Employer Award, Employee Award, Medical Service Award, Community Award, Projects and Events Award, CFAV of the Year Award and the Reservist of the Year Award.

They will be presented in front of an audience of more than 200 armed forces champions and dignitaries, which will include our guest of honour, Sir Andrew Pulford GCB, CBE, DL – former Air Chief Marshal.

I am in no doubt that Thursday’s spectacular event will once again prove to be an extremely moving occasion as we come together to honour the veterans and reservists who contribute so much to the business community.

As a military veteran myself, and the county council’s Armed Forces Champion, I cannot tell you how much we appreciate the commitment made by everyone who will be present at Goosedale to celebrate so many amazing people.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for helping to make the evening possible, which include Arc Partnership, Scape and VIA East Midlands.

It’s going to be a brilliant evening and I cannot wait to see the spotlight shine on so many deserving individuals, organisations and businesses.

Nottinghamshire has a rich military history and it’s only fitting that we celebrate and honour the people who support those who have given so much for their country.