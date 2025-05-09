Column: How communities come together in times of crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Bassetlaw Food Bank our mission is to end food poverty. Since 2013 we have run an emergency food parcel service to provide for families and individuals experiencing food poverty.

In 2022 we reached our peak in demand, a result of the combination of the aftereffects of the pandemic and the growing cost of living crisis.

With resources pushed to the limit, we knew that we couldn’t continue at the same rate for long. One way we chose to combat increasing demand for food parcels in the rural hamlets of the district was by establishing the mobile Bassetlaw Community Shop.

Supported by initial funding from Feeding Britain and Bassetlaw District Council we bought a large van fitted with shelving to transport trays of food, toiletries and cleaning products around the district. Each week the shop visits ten rural areas, including Rampton, Tuxford and Beckingham.

Columnist: Laura Kennedy, Supporter Engagement Manager

We offer items at a discounted price, to combat rural food deserts, where healthy and affordable food can be hard to access due to limited shops or mobility issues. Membership is free and open to Bassetlaw residents, providing that they can access one of the locations.

The project, established in September 2022, was designed to be a short-term solution to rural needs. We have continued the project as demand in the villages remains high.

Since creation, the project has been supported by The National Lottery, Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Nottingham County Council, Retford Lions, Wickes and the Worshipful Company of Grocers, allowing us to continue running the service.

In recent weeks we have used the van in ways that we’d never imagined. After the tragic explosion on John Street in Worksop, 30 households were displaced. Families and individual were struggling financially, and we were asked by a member of Nottinghamshire County Council to provide emergency food support.

The Bassetlaw Community Shop with trays of fresh produce for customers to buy.

We decided, rather than attempting to make up and transport 30 food parcels with limited information on the needs of individuals or where families had been temporarily housed, that we would take the mobile shop to the Sandy Lane Community Centre. This meant that families could choose the specific items they needed. In the two weeks following the event, we made three visits to the community centre and helped a number of those affected by providing essentials. Support was also provided by the Red Cross, Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, From the Heart Charity, The Lockkeeper, and other organisations.

The Bassetlaw Community Shop has evolved to provide crisis support, alongside its original intention of reducing food poverty locally. It’s thanks to supporters, volunteers, local organisations and funders that we have been able to support hundreds of people with the service.