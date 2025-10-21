Column: Happy Harvest!

This summer we have had more demand for emergency food parcels than the last two and we anticipate this trend to continue throughout autumn and winter. When the weather gets colder, bills start rising, people are in their house more to escape the cold and wet weather, and we see an increase in demand for emergency food parcels.

This happens every single year. But so does the Harvest Festival!

Each year at Bassetlaw Foodbank we look forward to the Harvest Festival. It is a time of sharing, giving and caring. We’re fortunate to be supported by many of the schools, churches and community groups across Bassetlaw during this time. The donations of food, toiletries and cleaning products set us up for our busiest time of the year, the winter.

These donations warm our hearts, fill our shelves and keep volunteers and staff busy, date checking and rotating stock, to make sure that we use up the shortest dated items first and reduce waste.

Ellen Ryan, CEO, with a Harvest Festival donation.

We would love to say a thank you to everyone that has supported us! Each school class, congregation, community group member, teacher, parent and individual that has supported Bassetlaw Foodbank. Your contribution means that we can provide emergency food support to all Bassetlaw residents in crisis this winter.