Column: From plot to plate at Bassetlaw Foodbank

Do you know about Bassetlaw Food Bank’s ‘Grow It, Fix It’ project? The Grow It aspect includes over 20 allotment plots and a polytunnel growing a variety of fruit and vegetables, a fruit tree orchard, a wildflower meadow, and an apiary.

We grow a range of foods including spring onions, courgettes, tomatoes, strawberries, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, runner beans, broccoli, and onions. Food grown in the polytunnel and allotment plots is used to support emergency food parcels, supply the Bassetlaw Community Shop and is made into delicious meals for our weekly lunch club and the BFB Hive Café.

Throughout the spring and summer the grounds look beautiful with the wildflower meadow, lavender and sunflower hedges, and the forest of lupins, foxgloves and hollyhocks, alongside all the growing veg.

We’re just about to undertake our first honey extraction of the year, with the hope of extracting more later in the summer. Last year we extracted 220 jars of honey from a single beehive in our apiary. This summer we’ve four colonies, so who knows how many jars we’ll have by the end of the season!

Supporter Engagement Manager, Laura Kennedy.

Our team of volunteers help in all areas of the project. From sowing seeds to harvesting produce, maintaining and weeding the land, providing knowledge and experience of keeping honeybees and growing fresh produce. They work together to help feed the people of Bassetlaw.

Then there’s the Fix It element of the project. This is a workshop where a weekly session is run for attendees to learn woodwork skills and to make creations such as benches, bird tables, and home décor. Earlier this year the team created bee themed menu holders for the café. They started by developing two models, asked staff to vote for their favourite and then busied themselves to make sure that all tables were decorated accordingly.

Grow It, Fix It has allowed us to create relationships with local businesses, who provide materials and staff to support the project. Last year, with the help from long-time supporter Bellway Homes, we were able to build a 6-section compost bed, meaning that we could our waste levels and become more sustainable. Other groups have helped to create hedgehog hides and cleared large area of the grounds to expand our allotment plots.

We’re incredibly proud of this project, and how it has helped us to grow the ways in which we help local people.