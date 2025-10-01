Column: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

I am pleased to be able to share with you that recently we have been successful in securing a share of three million pounds from the East Midland Combined County Authority, Mayor’s Community Development Fund.

The aim of the fund is to tackle deprivation and improve lives, with the Worksop South East Ward selected as one of 10 priority areas to benefit across the whole of the East Midlands.

Local community groups are being invited to apply for funding that aims to build stronger communities, boost local skills, and help people take charge of shaping their own neighbourhoods.

I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have in this part of Worksop and the benefits it will bring to residents living in this area.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

You may also have heard recently about more proposed investment in the district with EDF announcing it is teaming up with international partners to develop a nuclear-powered data centre campus at the former Cottam Power Station.

The eleven-billion-pound redevelopment is expected to create thousands of jobs from manufacturing through to construction. Residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback.

Meanwhile we continue to actively work with a number of partners to attract further inward investment providing yet more opportunities for the district, some of which will be in energy production, some in developing technologies and other areas of modern life.

With the colder weather on the way, we've been working hard to help some of our residents across the district stay warm this winter.

As part of the governments HUG2 scheme, we’ve upgraded 117 homes making them more energy efficient and environmentally friendly, the highest number of participating districts in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Of the homes who had work completed 66% of these are now reaching energy performance ratings of A – C, also the largest proportion in Nottinghamshire under the scheme.

We were also the leading district for solar panel installations with 43% of all solar panels in Nottinghamshire being fitted in Bassetlaw.

Finally, with the Royal British Legion preparing to launch their annual poppy appeal later this month, we continue to show our support for our Armed Forces Veterans.

We are backing the RBL’s ‘Credit their Service’ campaign which asks for military compensation to be discounted as income when calculating means tested welfare benefits.

We already support most of the asks of the campaign, but we have passed an amended motion to explore the disregarding of Service Invalidating Pensions as well.

We have a long tradition of supporting the Armed Forces in Bassetlaw and I will once again be joining volunteers selling poppies to raise money for our former service personnel and their families.