Column: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

I recently had the opportunity to visit the construction site of the Newgate Street Health and Wellbeing Hub to take part in a steel signing ceremony. It symbolised the strong collaboration between the partners involved in bringing about this development.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former vacant site, owned by the council, is being transformed by Tilbury Douglas, and will be leased to the NHS on completion and operated by the Newgate Medical Group.

A great deal of work has been invested in this project to date, and I am looking forward to watching this development continue to take shape over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am sure it will have a positive impact on residents and patients across the area and will be a welcome addition to the town enhancing both accessibility and capacity.

Bassetlaw District Council

Elsewhere on the high street a share of our Local Government Partnership funding has been used to support our town centres. This has recently included helping shop owners make upgrades to their shop fronts and improve access to their business.

The Shop Front Grants, which have now closed, supported independent businesses in Worksop, Retford and Tuxford as part of work to encourage new investment, create opportunities as well as looking to make Bassetlaw a better place to live work and do business.

We continue to support high street businesses, with UK shared Prosperity Funding opportunities including, Shop Fit Out Grants, High Street and Growth Grants, along with free workshops and other support. To find out more visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/the-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-ukspf/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I would like to thank those of you who took part in the recent survey looking at the future of local government in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Across the county, over ten thousand people have shared their views on what matters most to them to make sure future changes reflect the needs and priorities of our communities.

These views will feed into the development of final proposals which we will submit to Government by 28th November 2025.

Leaders of all nine Councils will continue to work together to make sure we deliver the best way forward for residents and businesses across Bassetlaw as well as those across the rest of the county.