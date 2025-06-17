Column: Beyond the food parcel..
In December we launched our latest project, BFB Hive. This includes a cafe, extending our existing lunch club to offer more sessions, an advice and guidance service with partner agencies, and a laundrette.
CAFE
BFB Hive Cafe is open 9am to 2:30pm, Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays). Everyone is welcome! Whether you are a service user, a local, or a supporter.
The cafe is a relaxed, social environment for people to meet with others and build friendships. We offer a half term initiative where kids eat free when you spend £4 and a ‘pay it forward’ meal system to ensure that people experiencing food poverty can enjoy a meal too. Having the café has allowed us to increase our lunch club sessions and host a Tuesday session based in Manton, Worksop.
ADVICE & GUIDANCE SERVICE
BFB Hive allows us to work more closely with service users experiencing food poverty and local organisations such as Citizens Advice and Commuspace, as we now have two meeting rooms where organisations can work from onsite. We can provide the direct support to meet the immediate need of hunger to those without means to access food by giving either a food parcel or a hot meal, but we don’t have the ability to address the issues that push, and keep, people in poverty. However, many local organisations have years’ worth of experience in providing advice, guidance and support in areas such as money management, substance abuse, domestic violence, job loss and mental health. Working collaboratively on this project means that we can tackle food poverty from both ends, addressing the immediate need and in the longer-term issue, to reduce the need for food parcels locally.
LAUNDRETTE
There is a community laundrette onsite which is low cost, at £2 per wash or dry. Simply book a slot online to use this service. We do offer a gifted service of the laundrette, depending on an individual’s circumstances, with the aim to reduce the negative impact of energy poverty and issues such as damp in houses which causes health problems and financial issues.
VOLUNTEERS
The project has also created volunteer opportunities. We’re actively looking for more volunteers to support the making of meals, the baking of sweet treats and serving in the café. Volunteers can learn new skills, develop confidence and make friendships so whether you are retired, looking for work experience or in between jobs we welcome everyone that is interested in supporting the café.
BFB Hive is based in Manton (Community Way off Shrewsbury Road, S80 2TU). For more information on the project please visit https://bassetlawfoodbank.org/bfb-hive/.