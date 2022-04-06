Column: Bassetlaw folk will always come together during times of crisis

The generosity and understanding of local people in Bassetlaw builds on a long tradition of communities

stepping up and supporting those who are most in need.

Most recently this has included lorries full of donated items being driven to the Polish border and events and fundraisers taking place all over the district with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Becky Law, Head of Service, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service

Previously we have seen similar levels of support during the pandemic and this work still continues in the towns and villages right across Bassetlaw.

We know the people of Bassetlaw always come together in times of crisis.

We have some truly remarkable people living here who are willing to go above and beyond to help other people, people they have not even met – yet.

In support of this work, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) has been leading weekly meetings with 20-plus local VCSE and faith organisations to ensure we all work together to achieve the best outcome for our Ukrainian guests.

BCVS has also been attending local partnership meetings with Bassetlaw District Council, Bassetlaw CCG and Nottinghamshire County Council.

The aim of these is to co-ordinate the work of the VCSE sector with our colleagues in the public sector.

This work includes a translated ‘Welcome to Bassetlaw’ booklet, which will be given to each guest, recruitment and co-ordination of volunteer translators, drivers and befrienders.

There is also an organisation of a variety of social events to enable our guests to make friends with local people, and truly feel part of our communities here in Bassetlaw.

If you would like to find out more, you can read the latest information, and volunteer to help by visiting the

web pages below:

BCVS Ukraine Response – www.bcvs.org.uk/ukraineresponse

Bassetlaw CCG Interpreter Survey – www.bit.ly/BCCG-Survey

Homes for Ukraine Bassetlaw Support Group – www.bit.ly/HFU-Bassetlaw

The families coming to stay here have had no say in what is happening to them, but we have a big say,

together, in how we welcome them to our area.