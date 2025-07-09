Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: Pressures of the Cost-of-Living

I recently attended a cost-of-living summit, hosted by Bassetlaw District Council, where we were joined by over 20 of our partner organisations.

We discussed the pressures many local people continue to face and could face over the coming autumn and winter months with debt, food, energy and housing costs and looked at ways of providing a coordinated response.

We also heard how some of the £204k of funding we allocated to community and voluntary sector organisations to support initiatives across the district is targeting those most in need, from pensioners to low-income families.

We remain committed to working together to share information and resources to help prepare for the challenges residents may face over the coming months as the cost-of-living pressures continue.

You can find out more about the support available across the district by visiting www.bcvs.org.uk/colbassetlaw.

I am delighted and incredibly proud Bassetlaw District Council have been recognised for our work on Bassetlaw’s Local Plan.

The Council won the Best Plan Award at the recent East Midlands Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) awards with praise for our creativity, ambition and for going above and beyond good practice to help deliver positive outcomes for local communities.

Our Local Plan, which was adopted last year, sets out where housing and other developments are allowed to be built, and which areas should be protected in the district over the next 13 years.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

We were also named Planning Authority of the Year with judges commending our achievements in demonstrating our commitment to working with clients and stakeholders to provide support and achieve good outcomes.

These accolades are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our planning team and partners, who consistently strive to deliver high-quality, sustainable developments that benefit our communities.

Finally, this weekend will see Pride celebrations take place in Worksop, starting with the traditional parade from the railway station to the Old Market Square. As part of this event, there will be entertainment and attractions which celebrate the diversity of our district. For more information, please visit www.worksoppride.co.uk.