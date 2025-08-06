Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: Nottinghamshire residents urged to share views on local government reorganisation

The future of local government has been brought to the fore this week as people across Nottinghamshire are being asked to share their views on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This six-week survey will help to gather feedback on what matters most to local people and will help to shape how council services are delivered, and by who.

Currently in Nottinghamshire, a number of services are delivered by the county council and other services delivered by district or borough councils - this is called a two-tier system. Central Government wants all councils in England to be ‘unitary’, which means that only one council will deliver services in a geographic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are number of proposals on the table and depending on where you live in Nottinghamshire, these proposals will look a little different. Up to now, political leaders have been debating which areas should join together to create two new councils.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

I, along with the leaders of Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, and Gedling, believe that by joining together, this would offer the most credible and ambitious model for LGR in our area. We also believe this makes most sense geographically, economically, and culturally.

We are confident that this option will enable better-connected services, closer collaboration between partners, and improved value for public money. It gives us the chance to reduce duplication, streamline systems, and deliver more joined-up services that truly work for local people.

I believe this is the right choice for our shared future, but we also want to know what you think. Please go to www.lgrnotts.org to learn more about LGR and complete the short survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week an important debate was heard at an Extraordinary Meeting of Council where councillors voted to strengthen the approach to how we manage Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in the district.

Bassetlaw District Council

This would be done by introducing ‘Article 4 Directions’ in certain areas where evidence shows a significant growth or a concentration of HMOs and will remove permitted development rights for changes of use from a dwelling to an HMO that houses 3 to 6 people.

Council has asked officers to work up these proposals, which would work alongside existing Article 4 Directions in the district, and other planning powers. You can read more about this in the ‘News’ section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk

Finally, with the summer holidays in full swing, don’t forget that there are loads of free summer activities taking place at Bassetlaw Museum and in our Parks. Visit our social media pages for the latest information on events.