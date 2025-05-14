Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: It's good to be back

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

Following on from the recent County Council and district by-elections it is good to be back writing this column again, where I look forward to sharing with you our actions and plans about how we intend to make a difference to your lives across Bassetlaw.

We will start by holding our Annual General Meeting this week on Wednesday 14th May at Worksop Town Hall. This will be where we will confirm my position as leader of the Council as well as appointing our next Civic Chair and Vice Chair. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Chair, Cllr Susan Shaw, and our Vice Chair, Cllr Tony Eaton who have both done a great job representing our district locally and further afield.

We will also be welcoming two new district councillors, Cllr Warren Limber and Cllr Matt Turner, following the recent by-election in the Beckingham and Sturton Wards. I look forward to working with them, and existing members to continue to deliver projects which improve the aspirations, life chances and daily lives of those living in our district.

Among the exciting initiatives over the coming weeks and months include the continuation of the redevelopment work on the Priory Centre in Worksop, the development of the Newgate Street Health Centre and the distribution of our successful bid in the latest round of UK Shared Prosperity Funding, which will benefit businesses, alongside grants of up to £5k to support arts, heritage, cultural and creative projects in the district.

Finally, last week I attended a celebration event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe. It was a privilege to come together with some of our veterans and members of the Royal British Legion from both Worksop and Retford to celebrate Victory in Europe, while also recognising the sacrifice made by so many of those who lost their lives. With the passing of time, and the current conflicts around the world, it remains more important than ever that we should not forget.