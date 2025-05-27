Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: Behind the scenes at the Priory Centre

Over the last few months, there have been lots of questions asked about the progress of the Priory Centre in Worksop.

While activity on site is yet to be at a visible point to people visiting our town centre, I want to reassure residents and businesses that a lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes to bring about this exciting transformation to the Priory Centre.

In this time, the legal agreement, which sets out the financial contributions a development must make to fund off site works such as local infrastructure has been approved.

This stage took longer than we expected, but the project is now making its way through the planning process as we look to discharge several technical conditions attached to the planning approval.

Things are now progressing well, and we continue to work closely with our contractors G F Tomlinson to make all of the necessary preparations before the demolition, construction and renovation work can get underway.

When completed it will bring an exciting mix of entertainment, leisure, shopping and dining to the town centre.

With the exam season well underway, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all students in the district good luck with their studies. At the Council we are continuing to offer support to young people as they look at options and opportunities for future career development.

A one stop shop event, on Wednesday 28th May at The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop between 1pm and 5pm, provided interactive workshops and networking with representatives from top universities and colleges. Among the organisations who have been involved, the UK Atomic Energy Authority who are raising awareness of careers available in fusion energy.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

Finally, we are once again supporting arts, heritage, culture and creative projects across Bassetlaw. Charities, groups and organisations are being invited to bid for a share of just over £65k of Arts and Heritage funding, from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Previous grants have supported 19 projects across the district including creative therapies for people fighting cancer, and a sculpture celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

We look forward to seeing the development of new and exciting ideas helping to foster a sense of local pride and belonging. Applications need to be in by 12noon on Friday 6th June. To find out more visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk and search for Arts and Heritage Programme.