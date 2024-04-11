Brendan Clarke-Smith column: There will be tougher punishments for those who attack our retail staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​I know what a problem this is locally and I have spoken to numerous businesses in Worksop about this issue.

I have also seen some excellent work from groups such as Worksop Business Forum and it was a pleasure to thank chairman Philip Jackson and welcome him to Downing Street last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assaulting a retail worker will be made a standalone criminal offence, sending a clear message that there will be tough consequences for this unacceptable behaviour.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Perpetrators could be sent to prison for up to six months, receive an unlimited fine and be banned from going back to the shop where they committed their crimes, with Criminal Behaviour Orders barring them visiting specific premises.

Breaching an order is also a criminal offence and carries a five-year maximum prison sentence. For the most serious cases of assault, such as causing grievous bodily harm with intent, offenders could face a life sentence.

The Government is also stepping up action to clamp down on offenders who repeatedly target the country’s high streets, with serial offenders forced to wear tags to track their movements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These tags will be a constant and physical reminder to offenders that the Probation Service can find out where they have been and when, and that they risk being sent to prison if they refuse to obey the rules. Under an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, if an offender is found guilty of assaulting staff three times, or is sentenced for shoplifting on three separate occasions, they should be made to wear a tag as part of any community order.

​”I have seen some excellent work from groups such as Worksop Business Forum and it was a pleasure to thank chairman Philip Jackson and welcome him to Downing Street last year”, says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

The Government is also ramping up the use of facial recognition technology to help catch perpetrators and prevent shoplifting in the first place.

Backed by a £55.5m investment over the next four years, the police will be able to further roll this new state of the art technology. This will include £4m for bespoke mobile units that can be deployed to high streets across the country with live facial recognition used in crowded areas to identify people wanted by the police – including repeat shoplifters.