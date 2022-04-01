Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Big improvements planned to help kids gets best education

The White Paper will ensure that every child has an excellent teacher. By 2024, there will be 500,000 teacher training opportunities and £30,000 starting salaries to attract and retain the best teachers.

Every lesson will have high quality learning in calm and supportive environments. Every school will have access to funded training for a senior mental health lead.

This White Paper will also ensure there will be targeted support for every child who needs it.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

This is enshrined in a pledge to parents and supported by six million tutoring courses by 2024 and action to cement tuition as a permanent feature. Any child who falls behind in Maths or English will get the support they need to get back on track

The school system will also work as a whole to raise standards. With trusts responsible for running schools, local authorities can be empowered to champion the interests of children.

By 2030 all children will benefit from being taught in a school in, or in the process of joining, a strong multi-academy trust, to transform underperforming schools and deliver the best outcomes for children.

Having visited them in Bassetlaw, I know there are multi-academy trusts, such as Outwood in Worksop, doing fantastic work to improve standards in the local community.

Improvements are planned to help kids gain the best education.

The Government is also guaranteeing schools will offer a minimum school week of 32.5 hours by 2023.

Finally, Ofsted will inspect every school by 2025. This includes schools rated outstanding that haven’t been inspected for several years.

I spoke this week during the statement on the new Education White Paper and highlighted some of the great work going on at Serlby Park Academy in Bircotes.

Finally, the Government has also announced plans to shake up the system for those with special educational needs, supporting young people to access more specialist and mainstream support, and linking up with health services.