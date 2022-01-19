Neighbourhood plans give communities a greater say in guiding development in their areas, for example choosing where they want new homes, shops and offices to be built, in addition to what these new buildings should look like and what infrastructure should be provided.

The Simpler Approach to Neighbourhood Planning pilot is being overseen by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Bassetlaw District Council already support 32 communities across the area with neighbourhood plans and the new funding will help it to explore innovative ways to get even more people involved in community-led planning.

Bassetlaw District Council has been picked as one of seven local authorities to take part in a neighbourhood plan pilot.

Its share of the fund will support pilot projects in at least three communities and will help develop a better understanding of their local area, before considering if and how a neighbourhood plan could help to manage it.

Cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White, said: “As one of the authorities that have taken a lead in the development of neighbourhood plans, the opportunity to participate in this pilot is welcomed.

"We are already working in partnership with 32 communities across the district to empower them and give them a greater say in the planning process, so we are excited to be part of this pilot.

“Thanks to this funding we can explore different approaches and enable more communities to engage in the neighbourhood plan process, ultimately giving them more of a say on development in their areas.”

The Bassetlaw pilot will explore how the introduction of an initial understanding’phase will help communities to develop a bespoke place profile, before considering if and how this could provide a foundation for a neighbourhood plan to follow.

By working with at least three distinct communities, the pilot will allow different approaches to be trialled, such as the use of digital technologies to capture and share data.

Housing minister, Christopher Pincher MP, said: “Local people know their areas best and by getting involved in neighbourhood planning, they can properly influence future development in their communities.