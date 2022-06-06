Auction held at Worksop Snooker Club raises money for Ukraine’s Orphan crisis

The ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine has brought with it devastating consequences which has led to the displacement of over 4 million children.

Auction organiser Mark Walker from Worksop, presented the generous donation to officials at the Ukrainian Embassy in London on May 18. He said “ it was a really humbling experience, they were happy and very pleased to receive it”.

He added “I would also like to say thanks to Rob Linacre, Wayne Samuels and Craig Frost for their help”.

Fundraiser Mark Walker outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London

In addition Mark will be raising extra funds for the same cause by aiming to complete a ‘3 dips a day’ Ice Bucket Challenge, along with a daily 6 mile bike ride increasing by an extra 3 miles each week, until the end of June.

For further information on how you can help, contact [email protected] mark-walker-logistics.co.uk