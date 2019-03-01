Online bid to transform how cars are bought and sold

A used-car retailer in Worksop is driving along the digital road with the launch of a new online marketplace for customers.

Carstore.com is just one of many exciting developments in the pipeline for Car Store Worksop, which is determined to transform the way cars are bought and sold.

In line with the new online branding, the Retford Road store is going to receive a vibrant refurbishment, which will support the new way of buying cars.

The digital experience online will be mirrored in store with interactive displays where customers will be able to search more than 6,000 AA-inspected cars, and even organise to have any car moved to the store within 96 hours.

This will all take place in the relaxed environment of a store featuring a coffee lounge and even a kids’ zone to keep the little ones entertained.

Luke Bullivant, store leader, said: “We are all excited about this new experience we are offering the drivers of Worksop.

“Our fantastic crew are all on a mission to change car retail. They will be happy to help find the car for you.

“Our aim is to make car buying and selling enjoyable and to take away all the hassle. Come and see us when the developments are complete.”