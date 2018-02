Two cars crashed in Cuckney and one person had to be rescued out of the vehicle by the emergency services.

Crews from Warsop and Worksop were called to a two car collision on Cottage Lane Cuckney yesterday at around 3pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Three people managed to get out of the cars but one person was rescued by firefighters and was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”