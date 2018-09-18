Olympian Colin Jackson helped a Gainsborough leisure centre open it’s new facilities

Olympic athlete Colin Jackson CBE helped to relaunch the new state-of-the-art facilities at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

The event, which took place on Saturday, marked the opening of the new health and wellbeing hub, with the day giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to try their hand at masses of free activities.

A silver medallist at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, Jackson took part in a fully booked pilates class, set an intense ‘gym challenge’ for visitors to try and better, and also took part in a question and answer and signing session.

The new health and wellbeing hub has health consultation rooms, a sauna and steam room, 100-station fitness and toning hub, community rooms and a refurbished changing village, as well as a dedicated active senior hub, which offers dedicated short-mat bowls, easy-line equipment and a social area.

Colin said: “It’s a really wonderful centre here in West Lindsey and it was fascinating to see all the high-quality equipment that is here for people to enjoy.

“They are very similar to what you would see in the big centres in this country and to have this in the heart of the community is fantastic.

“The day was truly brilliant. From being part of the pilates class, to setting the gym challenges and answering some really good questions, it was a really interesting day. Everyone was happy. Everyone was smiling. It was a lovely venue to visit.”

Simon Fearn, area manager at Everyone Active, said: “We were delighted to see so many people turn out to enjoy the family fun day. It was fantastic to showcase all of the impressive facilities on offer at West Lindsey Leisure Centre to people across the district.

“It was also an honour to welcome Colin Jackson, who was a huge success with visitors. We are extremely proud to manage this centre and we look forward to encouraging more of the local community to improve their health and wellbeing through the extensive facilities now on offer all under one roof.”

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Pat Mewis, said: “West Lindsey is really pleased to have extended our valuable working partnership with Everyone Active.

“The leisure centre now truly has an offer for people of all ages and abilities, offering a wide range of activities.”