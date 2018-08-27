Ollerton’s ‘spontaneous gathering’ dealt with by police

Nottinghamshire Police have been monitoring an unlicensed event on the former Bevercotes Colliery site just north of Ollerton.

A team of officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams, supported by specialist colleagues and the National Police Air Service were present at the site throughout the day yesterday (Sunday, August 26) and were in contact with the organisers, who have cooperated with the officers.

Between 200 and 400 people with sound systems made their way to the site on the evening of Saturday, August 25. These numbers have remained consistent throughout.

The police’s priority was the safety of the people in the locality, including on the site itself, alongside that of the officers at the scene.

A police spokesman said they understand incidents like these can and do have an impact on communities and they are grateful for the support that they have received from local residents throughout the day.

