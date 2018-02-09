Ollerton man’s racist threat after mum ordered him to leave

A drunk and drugged up Ollerton man shouted racist abuse at his mum’s partner and threatened to “put him in a body bag” after he was told to leave the family home, a court heard.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said James Dawkins’ family had problems with him taking drugs and his mother asked him to find somewhere else to live by January 19.

“She says his behaviour made her concerned when there was a baby in the house. He asked her if he really had to go and she said he did,” said Mr Carr.

“She agreed that he could stay on the night of the 19th as he had been at work and she did some washing for him.

“She didn’t hear any more until 5.45pm, on January 21, when there was a knock on the door. He was there, stumbling, with food in his hands, and was under the influence of drink or drugs.

“She told him he couldn’t come in and he started screaming abuse and said he would stay in the garage. He started hammering on the locked door.

“At one point he opened the letterbox and shouted racist abuse at his mother’s partner and threatened to put him in a body bag.”

He tested positive for Class A drugs at the police station.

In police interview, he told officers he “got angry because he heard laughter from inside,” added Mr Carr.

Dawkins, 27, of no fixed abode, admitted damaging the UPVC front door and racially aggravated harrassment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the warehouse worker was “very remorseful for his actions” and had not drunk alcohol since the incident.

“There does appear to be a pattern coming through over the last few years,” she said.

“He started binge drinking and taking cocaine since his grandma died five years ago. He finds it very difficult to talk to his family about his issues.”

Dawkins was ordered to pay £500 compensation for the damaged door and £200 for the harassment, as well as a government surcharge of £30.