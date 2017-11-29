What link does Nottingham Cottage have to Nottinghamshire?

Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate, which was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first marital home, will now be home to Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle.

The small house was the temporary home of William and Kate after their wedding in 2011, until they moved into an apartment in Kensington Palace itself in 2013. Now, it’s where the couple will spend their engagement.

People may be confused by the cottage’s title due its London location, so what links does it have to Nottingham?

Prior to Kensington Palace a two-story house was built on the site in 1605 for a lesser member of the nobility called Sir George Coppin.

The house was then passed on to Sir Heneage Finch in 1619, who then became the first Earl of Nottingham, hence the building became known as Nottingham House.

Even though the occupants have changed over the decades, the name still remains the same.