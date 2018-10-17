Lane closure on major Notts road after 40 tonne spillage of chicken waste

One lane of a major Nottinghamshire road has been closed after around 40 tonnes of chicken offal was spilt on the road.

The A453 currently has a lane closed northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the A52 due following the spillage.

Credit: Highways England

Clear-up work on the spillage has been arranged, however Highways England say it might take a while to fully clear - leaving the lane closure in place for most of the day.

A Highways England statement said: “Clear-up work for the shed load of chicken offal in Nottinghamshire on the A453 has been arranged.

“One lane remains closed northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the A52.

“We’ll get it cleared as soon as possible but as you can see this will take some clearing up.”

Credit: Highways England

This could affect traffic travelling to East Midlands Airport.

More to follow.