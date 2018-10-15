Nurse who trekked for hours through the snow recognised at awards

A nurse who trekked for hours through the snow during the Beast from the East so that she could care for patients has been named as Best Nurse in Who Cares Wins health awards.

Ward Sister Kat Mayer spent more than three hours walking 10 miles to get to work at Lincoln County Hospital in March.

Kat said: “So many of my friends and colleagues went above and beyond to make sure that our patients were cared for and safe during the snow. This award is for each and every one of us who went the extra mile that day.”