Notts women can save of Race for Life entry this month

Women can save 30 per cent on the entry fees for a popular charity run if they sign up this month.

Cancer Research UK is offering Nottinghamshire women discounted entry into this year’s Race for Life events at Clumber Park if they sign up by January 31.

The charity claims every day 70 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. Money raised from Race for Life will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Clumber Park event manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in Nottinghamshire to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race for Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.”

Clumber Park will host a half marathon. 10k and 5k on July 1 and Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids on June 30.

Emma added: “For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race for Life offers the ultimate motivation. That’s because by taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research.

“It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, local women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

Race for Life is run in partnership with Tesco. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity spent more than £2million last year in the East Midlands alone on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

To enter Race for Life today, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.