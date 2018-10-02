Notts transgender and Celebrity Island star Paris Lees reveals that she was violently sick before quitting the show

Paris Lees reveals that she quit Channel 4's series Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls after not eating for nine days.

Earlier this year she was the first openly transgender woman to appear in Vogue and was the second contestant to leave the show two weeks in.

She posted about the weight loss online.

First to leave the show which leaves celebrities on a remote uninhabited island to fend for themselves was Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett.

Paris from Hucknall has now revealed her extreme weight loss after appearing on the show which aids Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

She said that she put on weight before the show but after suffering from dehydration two days into the show she was "violently sick."

She then said she could not eat for nine days.

She said: "They told me to put on weight before the show so I did. I was anxious so it was easy to eat.

"What they didn’t show you was that I was violently sick about two days in after becoming dehydrated searching for water.

"I just couldn’t keep what little food we did find down after that. And neither would you if you’d thrown up and tried to eat a limpet.

"A week in, I collapsed, which is why you see me telling the doctor I feel ‘collapsy’ in the second episode - ie like how I did before I collapsed. If you think I was lazy that’s your problem. I went to do my best but sadly it didn’t work out. I’ve put all the weight back on since then. It’s amazing what two weeks in a survival situation will do for a girls attitude towards biscuits, not to mention soft furnishings."