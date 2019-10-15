Notts police urge caution in wet weather following A617 crash and closure

Police responding to reports of a collision on the A617 at Kirklington are urging motorists to take extra care on the county’s roads in the wet weather conditions.

Nottinghamshire Police attended the collision, which involved a single vehicle – a Ford KA – after they were called by the driver of the vehicle to let them know that their car had collided with a telegraph pole and left the road just before 9pm on Monday, October 14.

Police closed the road.

Ambulance crews attended the scene of the collision to treat the driver for her injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering. Her injuries were sustained after the vehicle left the road before coming to rest on its roof in a field.

Police closed the road in both directions between Hockerton and Kirklington.

Inspector Jenny Madin from Nottinghamshire Police said: “The wet weather we are currently experiencing is likely to continue, which could make for challenging driving conditions for anyone heading out on the county’s roads.

“While our investigations are ongoing to understand whether this evening’s wet weather was a contributing factor in this incident, I would like to take this opportunity to urge motorists to adjust their driving for the conditions by allowing extra time for their journeys, reducing their speed, allowing extra time for braking and taking care when driving through standing water.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " Crews from Southwell and Newark. It was an incident involving car with one female trapped inside. Crews stabilised the vehicle and extricated the casualty, who was then handed over to care of Ambulance crew."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on dashcam footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 863 of 14 October when they call.