Notts Police rated as ‘good’ by inspectors

An official report done on behalf of the Queen has rated Nottinghmashire Constabulary as ‘good’ in how legitimately the force keeps people safe, reduces crime and treats people fairly and respectfully.

The findings from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary show the force is good in three areas; treating all the people it serves with fairness and respect; ensuring its workforce behaves ethically and lawfully; treating its workforce with fairness and respect.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Nottinghamshire Police is committed to reducing crime and keeping our communities safe and I am glad that this report by the HMICFRS recognises that we are good at doing this.

The report states the force receives wide-ranging advice from external scrutiny groups, which is listen to and act upon. It also acknowledges plans are in place to tackle the demands on the vetting department.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “This report makes a reassuring read and highlights the progress made over the last twelve months.

“A lot has happened over the course of this year and I’ve been impressed with the pace of change alongside the commitment of the Nottinghamshire Force in very testing circumstances. But there is more to be done and I will work with the Chief Constable to ensure a working environment that drives continual improvement for both the workforce and the public.”