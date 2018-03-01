Notts Police issue warning after 16-vehicle A1 crash

A 16-vehicle smash shut a stretch of the A1 for 14 hours but it is now open again and police issue another warning to motorists to take care in the bad weather.

The huge collision happened yesterday - Wednesday, February 28 - on the southbound carriageway between Markham Moor and Elkesley.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The A1 has now re-opened in both directions following a collision in the Babworth area just west of Retford yesterday

“The road had been closed since around 11am following the collision on the southbound carriageway which involved 16 vehicles, including five HGVs.

“The road re-opened at just before 3.30am on Thursday 1 March.

“Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured during yesterday’s incident, however officers are continuing to warn motorists of the challenging driving conditions on the county’s roads as a result of last few days’ wintery weather.”