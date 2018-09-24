Notts police child sexual exploitation team shortlisted for national award

An operation that saw a prolific paedophile locked up for horrific offences he facilitated oversees has been shortlisted for recognition at the National Detective Awards.

Paul O'Neill, of Wroxham Drive in Wollaton, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2017 after he paid £24,000 to arrange the sexual abuse of multiple children in the Philippines which he directed and viewed using internet live streaming.

The now 59-year-old took advantage of families in desperate situations where money was needed to live and pay for medical bills. In June, 2017 O'Neill was sentenced to life imprisonment in jail having pleaded guilty.

The team, involving Detective Sergeant Darren Mee, Detective Constable Kim Aitken and Detective Constable Stuart Dolby, worked tirelessly on the complicated case to see O'Neill charged with 30 separate sexual offences including rape and conspiracy to rape, as the facilitator of the abuse from behind a computer screen.

There was also the priority of safeguarding the children involved and dealing with the offences oversees.

They have now been invited to attend the prestigious event at The Renaissance Manchester Hotel on Thursday, October 11, alongside other shortlisted nominations.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Quinn said: "This investigation brought about some of the most perverse crimes we had ever seen, and the team came face to face with the evidence and left no stone unturned in ensuring O'Neill was dealt with for every single offence.

"I was bowled over by the passion and dedication they have shown in protecting children and bringing offenders to justice in this complicated and unusual case which presented many difficulties. They deserve the recognition, and even to get shortlisted is a fantastic achievement.

"This is a national award and the only one I know of which is specifically designed to recognise Detective work."