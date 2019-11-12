Notts homes evacuated after explosion

A number of Notts homes have been evacuated as emergency services respond to reports of an explosion in a complex of flats.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 5.40am this morning, November 12, to a report of the explosion on Eddleston Drive, Clifton.

Flats on Eddleston Drive.

No-one is believed to have been injured during the incident, although a 32-year old man – the occupant of the affected property – has been taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established, although officers are not currently treating its cause as suspicious or a criminal matter.

Police, fire and ambulance crews remain at the scene, with a cordon surrounding the affected properties now in place. Eight flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews work alongside Nottingham City Council to ensure the structural integrity of the property.

Inspector Amy English, who is overseeing the police response to the incident, said: “The safety of those living in the area is our absolute priority and we have moved quickly to evacuate the homes directly affected by this incident overnight.

“It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion, so establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident will now be the focus of our enquiries as we work alongside our emergency services colleagues and local authorities at the scene this morning.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 77 of 12 November.