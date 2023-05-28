Notts firefighters in warning over danger of direct sunlight after car fire
People have been urged to keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight after a fire inside a car in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service issued the warning after a blaze was caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard of a car – melting part of the windscreen and damaging the interior of the car.
A service spokesman said, following the incident yesterday, May 27: “The sun has been strong, but beware this can cause fire.
“Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight.”