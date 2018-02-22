Notts family pay tribute to their 'beautiful' daughter who died tragically

The parents of a six-year-old girl who tragically died have paid tribute to their 'beautiful' daughter.

Daisy Dymyd, of Lincoln Road, Tuxford, was airlifted to hospital after a incident at their home but was sadly pronounced dead on Monday, February 19.

Daisy’s family said: “Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can’t believe she’s gone. She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter.”

The family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "We will be passing a file to the coroner. No arrests have been made."