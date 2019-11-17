Notts communities hit by widespread flooding can apply for 'hardship fund'

Residents and businesses who have been affected by flooding in the county can now apply for a new county council 'hardship fund'.

A number of communities were affected after almost a month’s worth of rain fell across Nottinghamshire in just two days, closing many roads and causing widespread disruption.

Worksop floods, Adam Hall of Comic Quest, Hardy Street, begins the clean up

Numerous businesses and properties were hit when heavy rain caused floods across Worksop, while properties in Mansfield have been evacuated following the collapse of a quarry.

Flooding has also had a large impact on roads in rural Ashfield villages such as Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood.

And now Nottinghamshire County Council has set up the Nottinghamshire Floods Hardship Fund for Residents, and the Nottinghamshire Floods Business Hardship Fund.

Residents who were evacuated or whose homes flooded will be eligible to apply for a one-off payment of £120.

Small or micro businesses with up to 49 employees, whose premises were flooded will be eligible to apply for an emergency payment of £300 to help them cope with immediate, short-term loss of income.

Councillor Kay Cutts, MBE, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We are currently working with partners across the county to help people in the most need following the recent flooding and will continue to do so.

“I understand the impact that an event like this can have on residents and small businesses and I want to help those who have either been evacuated or had their homes flooded and who may now be in financial difficulty.

“I also want to ensure our local small businesses don’t struggle due to cash flow and the County Council wants to help those affected to recover quickly.”

To apply for either the residents’ fund or business fund people can ring the county council’s contact centre on 0300 500 8080.

Customer Service Centre staff are available between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday to take information and payments will be made to those who are eligible.