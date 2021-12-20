Nottinghamshire's new chief firefighter confirmed

Deputy chief fire officer Craig Parkin will take over from John Buckley as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service chief fire officer when Mr Buckley retires in April.

The appointment was confirmed at the latest Nottinghamshire Fire Authority meeting, when councillors voted unanimously to approve Mr Parkin in the new role from April 16.

The role has a starting salary of £145,733, which raises to £161,925 after the third year in post.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The chief fire officer is ‘accountable to the authority for the efficient, effective, equitable and economic discharge of its legal duties, responsibilities, and expectations’.

Coun Michael Payne, authority chairman, said: “There was a robust process involving application, personal statement, presentation, profiling and a strategic operational exercise.

“I am pleased to say the panel came to a unanimous decision that the current deputy chief fire officer, Craig Parkin, should be offered the post of chief fire officer.

“Craig gave an absolutely outstanding account of himself on the day. He is a man of deep integrity and really cares about the county and every single member of staff that works here.

“John will be a hard act to follow, but Craig is a different person and will face different challenges.”