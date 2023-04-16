Nottinghamshire residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive share of £1 million

Now in its fifth year, the awards will see more than £1 million gifted to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

Since the awards began, people in Nottinghamshire have submitted more than 20,200 nominations and 19 Nottinghamshire charities have benefited from valuable donations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the coronavirus pandemic and the current economic climate has had an adverse effect on cash donations, the amount of people choosing to volunteer their time for a good cause is rising.

Charities can win up to £1,000.

From today, Nottinghamshire residents can give a minute to nominate a charity online at movementforgood.com

The awards have gifted more than £4m to charities in the UK and Ireland since the initiative started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected – 150 winning charities will be announced from June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September.

Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

Benefact Group's Movement for Good Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Hews, Benefact Group chief executive, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running.

“We know £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes.

“With financial strain continuing to impact many households the awards represent a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”