Nottinghamshire Police ‘proud to support’ LGBT+ month

Nottinghamshire’s emergency services are “proud to support” a month dedicated to celebrating the lives and history of the LGBT+ community.

February marks the start of LGBT+ History Month, which aims to promote diversity and understanding for the LGBT community.

This year’s theme is ‘Peace, Activism and Reconciliation’.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will be launching the month’s celebrations and commemorations by raising the Rainbow flag at the police headquarters on Friday, February 1 2019, as well as hosting and supporting other events throughout the month.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The overall aim of LGBT+ History Month is to promote equality and diversity for all.

“The month aims to increase the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people, their history, lives and their experiences in employment, education, culture and the wider community.

“It raises awareness and advances issues which affect the LGBT+ communities.

“We will be working to make educational and other institutions safe spaces for all LGBT+ communities, and promoting the welfare of LGBT+ people by ensuring that systems recognise and enables LGBT+ people to achieve their full potential.”