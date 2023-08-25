News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Nottinghamshire police officer hit by a train while helping a man

A Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train while attempting to save a distressed man who was on the railway lines.
By John Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

Police were deployed to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday 24 August.

During the incident, a police officer has been hit by a train and left with serious injuries. He has been transported to Queen’s Medical Centre.

The man on the railway lines is also injured but it is not thought his injuries are life-threatening. He was also transported to hospital.

A Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

British Transport Police are leading on the investigation.

Read More
Community app helping police put names to faces of shoplifters

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

"We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”

Related topics:NottinghamshirePoliceBritish Transport Police